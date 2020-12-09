Public health officials say vaccines will be safe
Public health officials are working to build confidence in a COVID-19 vaccine that nears final approval and initial distribution, especially with Black and brown communities where hesitation is high.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said she understands historical concerns, but her department is working with community members to dispel myths and encourage acceptance.
State looks at vaccine distribution plans
State public health officials are discussing not just who gets the vaccine first, but who can administer it when it’s more widely available.
The state’s dental association said they are able to give doses to patients in their office.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said they’re also looking at nursing students as possible administrators of the vaccine.
Municipalities take different approaches to enforcing COVID-19 rules
Disparate COVID-19 mitigation enforcement is heating up. In the Logan County city of Lincoln, city officials say bars and restaurants aren’t allowed to have indoor service.
A bit southeast in the Christian County town of Taylorville, bars and restaurants are allowed.
In Springfield, restaurants and bars forced into tents have growing frustrations with different standards for what kind of heaters are allowed.
Dentists want to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Illinois dentists are ready to help distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as one nears distribution to the general public.
The Illinois State Dental Society says dentists have the ability to provide vaccinations by law, but they’re awaiting training standards they hope to see in forthcoming guidance that ensures dentists are able to help vaccinate people as quickly as possible.
Tort reform group puts Cook, Madison and St. Clair counties on list
Cook, Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois landed at No. 8 for “Judicial Hellholes” from American Tort Reform Association.
The ranking reflects several things, including a glut of the nation’s asbestos cases going to counties in Illinois and the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Champaign-Urbana doesn't make list of top 50 college towns
Of 415 college towns reviewed by consumer finance group WalletHub, Champaign-Urbana didn’t crack the top ten, let alone the top 50.
The flagship University of Illinois campus landed Urbana at No. 71 and Champaign at No. 109.
The worst performing college town in Illinois was Rockford at No. 399.