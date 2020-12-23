Illinois' unemployment filings leads nation
Illinois’ unemployment filings this week make up nearly 1 in every 5 new filers nationwide.
About 154,000 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment claims last week, second only to California’s 156,000 new filers. Illinois’ change from the week before of more than 15,600 eclipsed all other states, including California, which saw a decline of more than 48,000 new filers.
Illinois’ filings make up around 18 percent of total filings.
State sees continued population loss
Illinois’ population in the year that ended July 2020 declined by nearly 80,000, according to data released this week from the U.S. Census.
The annual loss is the equivalent of losing the entire city of Bloomington. The state led the nation in declines over the decade, at more than 253,000 people fewer, the equivalent of losing Naperville and Peoria combined.
Republican says state needs to 'unleash business'
State Rep. Tim Butler says the state’s continued population decline is devastating.
The Springfield Republican said state policy makers have to lay the groundwork to get the state to open back up and to attract employers and workers back to the state by unleashing businesses from high taxes and other burdensome policies.
Fitch: Illinois will struggle to keep investment grade status
Illinois’ borrowing of $2 billion to plug the state’s nearly $4 billion budget hole reflects deep challenges for the state, according to Fitch Ratings.
The credit rating agency said it anticipates tax increases and budget cuts to be considered, along with continued bill deferrals and fund sweeps.
But the agency reiterated it will be difficult for the state to maintain an investment grade credit rating.
More vaccines coming
Illinois public health officials are preparing to accept and deliver Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine with a focus on long-term care facilities.
The recently approved vaccine will take a number of weeks to fully administer to residents and workers at the state’s congregate settings, especially as it requires two doses about three weeks apart.
Illinois officials were joined by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who said there are also an array of treatments available for people who do get COVID-19.
State flu levels currently low
The levels of seasonal flu are low this year, according to Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
While she didn’t indicate how low flu levels are, noting the heavy flu season is expected in January and February, she did say wearing face coverings and continued focus on hand washing and social distancing will help keep the rates low.