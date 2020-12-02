State prepares vaccine plans
COVID-19 vaccine could be arriving in Illinois in a matter of weeks.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday it is anticipated Illinois will get 109,000 doses, which would cover around 54,500 people with two doses.
But, Pritzker said the number of anticipated doses could change from day-to-day. He said the first round will focus on health care workers and then on long-term care residents and staff.
Enforcing truancy difficult as some push for partial in-person learning for students
Regional superintendents of schools are doing what they can to address truancy issues in the era of virtual learning because of COVID-19 concerns.
ROE 51 Regional Superintendent Jeff Vose said with courts limited, holding parents accountable is difficult.
In Springfield, school board member Tiffany Mathis said they should at least start bringing troubled students back for in-person learning. Most of the state’s 1.9 million students are in full-remote districts.
Caulkins calls clawback in COVID-19 grant program ‘abuse of power’
State Rep. Dan Caulkins is critical of the Business Interruption Grants managed by the state.
The federal pass-through dollars for businesses require recipients to follow executive orders from the governor.
Caulkins said that’s “bludgeoning” business without any level of certainty of what those orders might be.
He called it an abuse of power and government overreach.
Support for Madigan slips
Support for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to get another historic term as speaker continues to wane.
State Rep. Kathleen Willis, who’s in House leadership, said she won’t be supporting Madigan. Madigan needs 60 votes to retain his position as speaker.
Excluding Republicans and the 19 Democrats who’ve publicly said they won’t support him, he has only 55 votes.
The speaker has been implicated in a bribery scheme, but he has not been charged. Madigan maintains he’s done nothing wrong.
Durkin wants hearings to resume
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin is demanding that hearings of the Joint Commission on Lobbying and Ethics Reforms that were stunted by the pandemic earlier this year restart.
Durkin said in a letter to House Majority Leader Greg Harris it is unacceptable the delays continue with the cloud from the ComEd bribery scheme overhead.
Harris said meetings would continue when it is safe to gather.
Illinois economy stagnates
Illinois’ economy continues to stagnate.
The University of Illinois Flash Index for years showed economic expansion. But since April this year, the index contracted.
After a few months of slight growth, the index stalled from October to November.