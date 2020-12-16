Pritzker details $700 million in state budget cuts
Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to borrow another $2 billion from the federal government.
The bonds the state issued Tuesday come with an interest rate of 3.42 percent.
That loan will be paid back over several years. The state is still on the hook to pay back $1 billion of a $1.2 billion loan it took to fill the gap from the previous fiscal year.
Pritzker also announced $711 million in budget cuts.
Districts with in-person classes want Illinois education officials to follow CDC guidance
Superintendents of school districts across the state that have had in-person instruction amid COVID-19 concerns say the Illinois Department of Public Health isn’t following CDC guidance on how long a student or staff member has to stay away from school because of COVID-19.
The CDC lowered the threshold from 14 days to ten. IDPH said it does not recommend that.
Pritzker 'disappointed’ committee investigating Madigan didn’t call him to testify in bribery scheme
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s disappointed the House Special Investigating Committee didn’t have House Speaker Michael Madigan testify about the ComEd bribery scheme.
The governor had previously said if the speaker doesn’t answer questions, he should resign.
Messages seeking comment from Madigan were not returned.
First vaccines go out in Illinois
With the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s the beginning of a process to move Illinois toward reopening entirely.
But a full reopening isn’t likely for months, he said.
Pritzker said it will take time to manufacture and distribute the vaccine widely enough to relax all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses across the state.
Minimum wage set to increase
Illinois businesses are bracing for the third minimum wage increase over a year, despite government pandemic restrictions negatively impacting their businesses all year. Jan. 1, 2021, the state’s minimum wage will increase to $11 an hour.
The minimum wage increased to $10 an hour on July 1 this year, just six months after the wage increased from $8.25 to $9.25 an hour.
Illinois will have a minimum wage of $15 an hour by 2025.
ISBE to consider new rule
The Illinois State Board of Education will take up a proposed rule sparking controversy today.
The Culturally Responsive Teacher and Learning Standards would have teachers follow guidelines such as embracing and encouraging “progressive viewpoints and perspective.”
Opponents of the rule say having Illinois teachers vow to encourage progressive views is unconstitutional and discriminatory.