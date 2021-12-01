Pritzker talks about bridge, airport
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make two stops today promoting infrastructure spending.
In Bettendorf, Iowa, Pritzker took part in a ceremony for the completion of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, something his office says is one of the largest projects in state history.
The governor will then be in the Quad Cities this afternoon to announce state funding for airports across the state.
School assessment data to be released
Student assessment data is being released tomorrow morning by the Illinois State Board of Education.
The school- and district-level data for the previous school year is expected to show the impacts of last year’s remote learning and provide insight into what students need to recover.
The data will be available at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at ISBE.net.
Former drug kingpin's wife headed to prison
The wife of former drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is headed to prison.
Emma Aispuro was sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to three federal counts, including conspiracy.
According to officials, for decades the notorious drug lord’s cartel was responsible for supplying at least 80% of all illicit drugs to Chicago streets.
He is serving a life sentence in Colorado.
Chicago pension problem highest among 20 largest cities
Among the country’s 20 largest cities, Chicago’s public sector employee pensions are the worst-funded and have the highest liability.
A new report from S&P Global Ratings shows the funding ratio at just above 22 percent for Windy City pensions.
The city also has the highest pension and other post-employment benefit debt per capita at nearly $13,000, behind only New York’s $17,600.
Alcohol supplies could be affected by supply chain issues
It might take a little more effort for Illinoisans to find that favorite booze to enjoy over the holidays.
The global supply chain issues have caused shortages and price increases on a host of products, including wine and spirits.
Illinois is near the top in the taxes placed on alcoholic beverages.
The state taxes an additional $8.55 per gallon on liquor, $1.39 per gallon of wine, and 23 cents per gallon of beer.
Drug store chain to install safes in Illinois to deter robberies
Pharmacy company CVS is partnering with the Illinois Attorney General to use new time-delayed safe technology to prevent pharmacy robberies and secure controlled substances.
Officials said the safes will electronically delay the safe’s opening and can’t be overridden.