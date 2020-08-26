Hastings calls on Pritzker to reconsider rules for additional COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s move to prohibit indoor dining for bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee counties starting Wednesday while allowing establishments in the Metro East region to have indoor service was called partisan by Republicans. But there has been criticism from both sides of the aisle.
Democratic state Sen. Michael Hastings said the governor needs to reconsider the uneven approach and do better communicating with local officials. Pritzker said it was an unintended mistake.
AARP calls for hearings on nursing home oversight
The state director of AARP of Illinois is calling for legislators to hold public hearings into the lack of oversight at Illinois’ long-term care facilities.
The Pritzker administration acknowledged more than 270 cases of abuse and neglect were not investigated for more than three months during the COVID-19 shutdown. AARP’s Bob Gallo said families deserve answers.
Federal grant will help veterans, families with education
A central Illinois community college is using a federal grant to offer free truck driver training for veterans, active members of the military and their spouses.
Lincoln Land Community College said it is one of 20 institutions across the country and the only one in Illinois with the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will cover tuition for 20 people.
Survey finds 87 percent of Illinois municipalities face budget shortfalls
In the aftermath of the novel coronavirus, nearly nine of every ten municipalities in Illinois face revenue shortfalls.
That’s according to survey results from the Illinois Municipal League. Of 227 municipalities surveyed, 87 percent said they expect lost revenue because of the economic slowdown driven by government regulations on businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Many communities are eying layoffs, reduced services and delayed projects.
State extends unemployment eligibility
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended state unemployment eligibility for an additional 20 weeks.
Illinois is one of 19 states that have extended the time period for people who have lost their jobs to claim benefits. As to the extension of some kind of weekly unemployment bonus, Pritzker said it takes time to get that set up internally.
The state’s expected to borrow billions to cover the costs.
White extends license expiration dates for drivers older than 75
Because of COVID-19 concerns, licensed Illinois drivers older than 75 will have their license extended for a period of one year past the 2020 expiration date.
Secretary of State Jesse White, who is 86, said that means those drivers don’t have to renew their license at a driver services facility until shortly before their birthday in 2021.