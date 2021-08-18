Farmers raise concerns about energy deal
Illinois farmers have concerns about the energy legislation that’s been talked about at the state capitol.
Illinois Farm Bureau President Rich Guebert said closing coal-fired power plants prematurely would impact consumers.
He also raised questions about the reliability of the plan.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing a bill that subsidizes nuclear power and aims to close coal-fired power plants by 2035 or 2045.
Illinois school zone speed limit starts at 6:30 a.m.
It is back-to-school time and if you are dropping the kids off or heading to work, you will notice a change.
The Illinois “School Zone” speed limit of 20 miles an hour starts at 6:30 a.m. That is half an hour earlier than previous years.
It is set to end at the regular time of 4 p.m. It was signed into law in July by the governor.
Illinois first lady outbids husband for Grand Champion Steer
Illinois’ first lady, M.K. Pritzker, outbid her husband, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and bought the Grand Champion Steer for $105,000 at the Illinois State Fair Sale of Champions.
Tuesday night’s traditional auction during Ag Day in Springfield showcases all kinds of commodities from Illinois youth in the agriculture industry.
The Grand Champion Steer will be donated to the Central Illinois Food Bank.