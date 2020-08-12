Pritzker to require businesses to enforce mask rules or face fines up to $2,500 after Democrats let rule stick
A motion made to suspend Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency rule allowing penalties for businesses that violate his mask and social distancing rules amid COVID-19 concerns failed.
The rule is now in place for the next five months.
Despite the governor’s office saying it will only apply to businesses, opponents of the emergency rule fear it could still lead to criminal charges against business owners.
Cases challenging Pritzker's executive orders to be consolidated
The challenge to the governor’s authority to issue executive orders during the pandemic from state Rep. Darren Bailey has been consolidated with other similar cases, and a civil contempt hearing in Clay County the governor was ordered to attend or face jail has been postponed.
Bailey said it was frustrating and disappointing, but said the Clay County ruling against the governor’s orders still stands.
Pritzker to give news briefing on COVID-19 in Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago.
The governor has been traveling around the state to meet with local leaders and encourage hand washing, social distancing and the use of face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Attorneys in civil RICO case seek swift hearing on Madigan
One of the attorneys suing House Speaker Michael Madigan and ComEd in a civil RICO lawsuit said the monetary element likely won’t get settled for years.
Attorney Stuart Chanen said they expect to have a judge take up the injunctive relief against Madigan within the next two weeks.
The suit seeks to bar Madigan from being the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois and from being involved in any legislation concerning energy or electricity.
Madigan denies tying legislation to the employment of a 'few individuals'
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he’s not responsible for who gets hired, has never made legislative decisions with improper motives and the notion of tying consequential legislation to the employment of a few individuals is “seriously mistaken.”
That’s the longtime speakers’ response to the RICO lawsuit filed this week.
Stay issued in contempt case
There won’t be a civil contempt hearing this Friday in Clay County after the Illinois Supreme Court sided with the Illinois Attorney General’s request to postpone the hearing.
State Rep. Darren Bailey was looking to hold Gov. J.B. Pritzker in contempt for violating the Clay County judge ruling against ongoing COVID-19 executive orders.
The Supreme Court ordered Friday’s hearing postponed. The high court also wrapped Bailey’s case in with others challenging the governor’s orders to be heard in Sangamon County.