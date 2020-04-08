Many Illinoisans are recovering after COVID-19 diagnosis
Of the thousands of positive coronavirus cases in Illinois, state public health officials say many are getting better.
Around 40 percent of COVID-19 positive cases responded to a state survey about their condition and of that 43 percent said they are better 7 days after getting a positive test.
Some places consider civil penalties, criminal charges for violating
Cities across the state may be looking at leveling local civil penalties on top of any possible criminal penalties for people found violating the state’s stay-at-home order.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order limits groups of ten in public or private. Normal’s mayor issued an order Saturday that gives local police the authority to issue citations.
Springfield’s mayor is expected to issue an order Wednesday to level civil penalties on top of criminal charges for violating the order.
Illinoisans losing interest in borrowing money
Illinoisans aren’t really interested in getting loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer finance website WalletHub says of all states, Illinois ranked No. 40 for interest in loans.
Among the metrics reviewed, Illinois was 36th for change in average inquiries from this month to January, and 41st for home equity loan searches.
Illinoisans are looking for payday loans, as the state ranked No. 10 in that category.