Modified stay-at-home order to extend through May 30
The extended stay-at-home orders Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued early this month expires Thursday with new orders expected soon.
Pritzker said his modified order will be through the end of May and they could include allowing retailers who’ve been prohibited from operating during the pandemic to do curbside sales, among other changes. Those orders have not yet been officially filed.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association said they’ve worked with the administration, but society is going to have to learn to “coexist” with the virus without destroying livelihoods.
Another Republican state lawmaker challenges stay-at-home order in court
Another lawsuit challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker is being filed today. State Rep. John Cabello's suit against the order is in Winnebago County. Cabello had said his suit was nearly identical to state Rep.
Darren Bailey’s challenge that found favor in Clay County, but instead of only seeking relief for one individual, Cabello’s suit would provide relief for everyone.
Pritzker criticized the challenge as irresponsible. Bailey has said Pritzker shutting down the economy will have more lasting damage to Illinois than the virus.
Illinois to borrow $1.2 billion in general obligation bonds
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the state of Illinois is borrowing $1.2 billion through general obligation bonds.
Fitch Ratings is giving the short term borrowing a Triple-B-Minus (BBB-) rating with a negative outlook.
The rating agency says the state’s lack of meaningful reserves will be a challenge to maintaining its investment-grade status. Illinois has among the worst credit rating in the country.
Illinois State Police to help test for COVID-19
Illinois State Police are helping the Illinois Department of Public Health in testing for COVID-19.
ISP officials said in a statement that 10 of their forensic scientists and one DNA research coordinator are volunteering to help with labs in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale. They’ll help with sample preparations and paperwork.
State releases DHFS financial audit
The COVID-19 crisis isn’t keeping audits of Illinois state agencies from being published.
A financial audit of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services found the department had tens of thousands of backlogged benefit applications and redeterminations, inadequate documentation for benefit eligibility and $70.2 million in overstated medical claim liabilities.
Similar problems were found at the Department of Human Services.
Anheuser-Busch donates hand sanitizer
Tens of thousands of units of hand sanitizer donated by Anheuser-Busch are being delivered across the state.
Taylorville U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on Tuesday delivered 2,310 bottles of sanitizer for Anheuser-Busch to The Central Illinois Foodbank.
The Eastern Illinois Food Bank is getting the same amount. More than 9,200 units are going to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Davis said will be distributed to first responders and medical professions.