State delays rental assistance program further
Landlords waiting on federal assistance to cover rent their tenants may not have paid all year because of the eviction moratorium continue to wait.
Paul Arena with the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association said as lawmakers and the Pritzker administration continue to determine how to distribute hundreds of millions of federal tax dollars for relief, some landlords may not survive.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority now says the program is expected to be launched sometime next month.
Musicians from Illinois to be featured in museum exhibit
Music artists from Illinois are the featured exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum with the “State of Sound” exhibit that opens Friday in Springfield.
The exhibit features artifacts, including musical instruments, Grammy awards, costumes, rare records, lyrics and more, from a variety of musical acts from the Land of Lincoln.
More than 30 percent of Illinois residents fully vaccinated
More than 30 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
State public health officials report nearly 9 million residents have received at least one dose.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last scheduled dose.
Pritzker to change Illinois rules to follow CDC guidance on masks
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's updating the state's guidance for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 taking part in outdoor activities to go mask-free.
The CDC put out new guidance Tuesday that said masks are no longer recommended outdoors for those vaccinated, except in crowded settings.
Pritzker said on Facebook he's updating Illinois' guidance to be in line with the CDC's.
White County judge finds Illinois FOID card unconstitutional, state's attorney expects appeal
The White County state’s attorney expects the state to appeal a White County judge’s ruling that the state’s Firearm Owner Identification card law is unconstitutional.
The case stems from a woman in 2017 charged with having a gun in her home without having a FOID card. Last year, the supreme court remanded the case back to the circuit court.
On Tuesday, the circuit court again ruled requiring someone to pay a fee to exercise their Second Amendment right is unconstitutional.
White applauds federal decision to push back REAL ID deadline to May 2023
The REAL ID has been extended again. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said the deadline to implement the federal ID standard has been extended to May 3, 2023.
That is pushed out from the Oct. 1, 2021 deadline. White said current drivers’ licensees or IDs will continue to be accepted at airports and federal facilities.