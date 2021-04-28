FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

State delays rental assistance program further

Landlords waiting on federal assistance to cover rent their tenants may not have paid all year because of the eviction moratorium continue to wait.

Paul Arena with the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association said as lawmakers and the Pritzker administration continue to determine how to distribute hundreds of millions of federal tax dollars for relief, some landlords may not survive.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority now says the program is expected to be launched sometime next month.

Musicians from Illinois to be featured in museum exhibit

Music artists from Illinois are the featured exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum with the “State of Sound” exhibit that opens Friday in Springfield.

The exhibit features artifacts, including musical instruments, Grammy awards, costumes, rare records, lyrics and more, from a variety of musical acts from the Land of Lincoln.

More than 30 percent of Illinois residents fully vaccinated

More than 30 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

State public health officials report nearly 9 million residents have received at least one dose.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last scheduled dose.

Pritzker to change Illinois rules to follow CDC guidance on masks

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's updating the state's guidance for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 taking part in outdoor activities to go mask-free.

The CDC put out new guidance Tuesday that said masks are no longer recommended outdoors for those vaccinated, except in crowded settings.

Pritzker said on Facebook he's updating Illinois' guidance to be in line with the CDC's.

White County judge finds Illinois FOID card unconstitutional, state's attorney expects appeal

The White County state’s attorney expects the state to appeal a White County judge’s ruling that the state’s Firearm Owner Identification card law is unconstitutional.

The case stems from a woman in 2017 charged with having a gun in her home without having a FOID card. Last year, the supreme court remanded the case back to the circuit court.

On Tuesday, the circuit court again ruled requiring someone to pay a fee to exercise their Second Amendment right is unconstitutional.

White applauds federal decision to push back REAL ID deadline to May 2023

The REAL ID has been extended again. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said the deadline to implement the federal ID standard has been extended to May 3, 2023.

That is pushed out from the Oct. 1, 2021 deadline. White said current drivers’ licensees or IDs will continue to be accepted at airports and federal facilities.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Greg Bishop reports on Illinois government and other issues for The Center Square. Bishop has years of award-winning broadcast experience and hosts the WMAY Morning Newsfeed out of Springfield.

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.

Staff Reporter

Andrew Hensel has years of experience as a reporter and pre-game host for the Joliet Slammers, and as a producer for the Windy City Bulls. A graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University and Illinois Media School, Andrew lives in the south suburbs of Chicago.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.