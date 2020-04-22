Pritzker says changes ahead for stay-at-home order
It’s expected the governor will extend stay at home orders in Illinois, but there could be modifications.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order expires April 30. On Tuesday, he said removing the order entirely would open things back up to infection.
It’s unclear what modifications he will make.
Few checks on governor's emergency powers
Entering the second month of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay at home order, a political professor says the chief executive has broad authority to continue such mandates.
Kent Redfield said the state legislature could come back and repeal the Illinois Emergency Management Act, but that could be vetoed by the governor. Another option is a challenge of the authority in the Illinois Supreme Court.
State Rep. Darren Bailey said he hasn’t ruled that option out, saying he wants to take a regional approach to opening the economy Pritzker shut it down to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Pritzker announces help for more people with student loans
Around 138,000 Illinoisans with privately held student loans will get some relief in line with protection the federal government granted borrowers.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the options with 20 private student loan companies.
The options include waiving late payment fees and providing a minimum 90 day forbearance.
Illinois Supreme Court to use Zoom for oral arguments
The Illinois Supreme Court for the first time in history will conduct oral arguments via the video conferencing online platform Zoom in May.
A statement from the court said the effort is to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are four cases scheduled for oral arguments in May.
Hospital occupancy rates climb
About 71 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds were occupied, as of Monday evening. That’s up from 69 percent the day before.
For the state’s ventilators, 41 percent are occupied. That’s down from 42 percent the day before.
Of the state’s 31,190 total hospital beds, there are 4,776 COVID-19, or suspected COVID-19 patients using a bed.
There are more than 33,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
Expert offers tips for managing debt during pandemic
More than 600,000 Illinoisans have filed for unemployment since early March and some are worried about managing their debt.
Nathan Grant, senior credit industry analyst with the website Credit Card Insider, said the first step for those in debt should be to reach out to lenders, credit cards and banks to find out what relief efforts they have available.