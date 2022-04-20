State budget signed into law
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized Republicans for not supporting efforts to stabilize Illinois’ finances Tuesday as he signed a $46 billion budget. Republicans, in turn, were critical of Pritzker and Democrats for increasing state spending after he warned voters that cuts would have to be made if they rejected his proposed graduated-rate income tax, which they did in the November 2020 election.
The budget includes a 6-month pause of a 2-cent inflationary increase in the gas tax and a yearlong suspension of the 1% sales tax on groceries.
No more transportation mask mandate
To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling in Florida, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday he is revising Illinois’ executive order. As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports, though local mandates can be implemented.
Lawmaker seeks to curb red light corruption
An Illinois lawmaker is calling for legislative action to curb red-light camera corruption.
Federal authorities filed criminal bribery charges against the former Oakbrook Terrace mayor associated with red-light camera company SafeSpeed. Tony Ragucci was allegedly paid based on revenues the company received from cameras.
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi said she filed legislation that would revoke the state's approval of automated traffic law systems if they've been associated with criminal corruption charges involving a member of government.
Illegal parking around state parks to be enforced
Illinois law enforcement is going to start cracking down on illegal parking at two state parks.
People visiting Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks have been parking illegally along two nearby highways, even though the areas are marked “no parking” and “tow zones.”
The fine for parking in those zones is $164, while the fee for vehicles that are towed is around $300.
Think Before You Throw! campaign focuses on roadside litter
The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to be on the lookout for maintenance teams picking up litter throughout the state. As part of its ongoing Think Before You Throw! initiative, IDOT is stepping up efforts to remove litter from roadsides while encouraging the public to be part of the solution.
Contest narrows down to four manufacturers
A contest to determine the coolest thing made in Illinois is down to the final four.
The Illinois Manufacturers' Association has been holding a bracket-style contest and allowing Illinoisans to vote for their favorite.
The final four products are the R1T all-electric truck made by Rivian in Normal; Fruit by the Foot made by General Mills in Belvidere; the Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead Barrel and Tunnel made by Ingersoll Machine in Rockford; and Blazed Diffraction Gratings manufactured by Inprentus Precision Optics in Champaign.