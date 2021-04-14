Illinois legislative inspector continues push for more independence to investigate lawmakers
Members of an Illinois House committee will continue reviewing various proposed ethics reforms, but no such reforms have advanced.
A committee Tuesday heard from the Legislative Inspector General pushing for more independence in investigating claims against lawmakers.
The committee also heard about how to address any possible conflicts of interest.
Bill to ban restraints, isolation rooms in Illinois schools advances
A bill that would ban physical restraint and timeout rooms in Illinois schools passed a Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.
The legislation would require all schools to eliminate reliance on any kind of timeout room and face down physical restraint.
In addition, schools could seclude students in unlocked spaces and use other types of restraints only when it is deemed there is a danger of serious physical harm to the student or others.
Pritzker attends announcement for Obama Presidential Center
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on hand with other officials in Chicago this morning announcing the start of a foundation for the Obama Presidential Center.
The center has run into controversy with people in the area demanding more consideration for jobs and opportunities.
The center is planned for the south side of Chicago, near the University of Chicago campus
Illinois suspends J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Following the CDC's recommendation that public health officials pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of reports of blood clots, the Illinois Department of Public Health is notifying providers to discontinue use at this time.
IDPH says anyone who got the J&J shot that develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
COVID-19 metrics continue to climb in Illinois
Despite COVID-19 vaccines continuing to increase, Illinois public health officials continue to report a higher COVID-19 positivity rate.
For Tuesday’s daily report, the state said more than 23% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, but the seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests conducted is 4.3%.
A week ago, the rate was 3.9%.
Mothers in Illinois eligible for Medicaid benefits for a year after giving birth
Mothers in Illinois who make 208% of the federal poverty level are now eligible for full Medicaid benefits for a full year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the expansion from 60 days to 12 months postpartum.
The move follows the federal government’s approval of an Illinois waiver allowing the extension.