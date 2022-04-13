State changes reporting of COVID-19 metrics
The Illinois Department of Public Health will no longer be reporting total COVID-19 positive tests on its website.
The CDC is recommending focusing more on COVID-19 hospitalization, vaccination and case rates per 100,000 people.
Illinois officials say overall, Illinois’ metrics show low rates of COVID transmission, though there is a recent increase. Officials also said there is no discussion at this time about any statewide mitigation orders.
Report: Illinois gets F for COVID outcomes
Illinois ranked sixth worst of 50 states and the District of Columbia for health outcomes, economic performance, and impact on education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s according to a national report card from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The report gave Illinois a grade of F, which is an outlier among neighboring states.
Framers applaud E-15 policy
The Illinois Farm Bureau welcomes the Biden administration’s move to allow E-15 gasoline blends to be sold this summer.
IFB President Richard Guebert said more demand for ethanol-blended fuels should help reduce prices at the pump.
Quad Cities Honor Flight successful
About 160 veterans and guardians made it to Washington D.C. for the Quad Cities Honor Flights.
Organizers said it was a slow start after a landing light was out on the plane, but the groups received a warm welcome at Dulles Airport when they arrived.
The flight returned to another welcoming crowd in the Quad Cities Tuesday evening.
Chicago State University helping Lincoln College students
Chicago State University said it’s helping Lincoln College students complete their degrees.
Lincoln College in Lincoln, Illinois, just north of Springfield, announced this month it was ending academic offerings after this semester.
CSU said it is committed to fully supporting the Lincoln students with guaranteed admission, in-state tuition, waived application fees and matching transfer scholarships.
Postal worker pleads not guilty to stealing stimulus checks
A former post office employee has pleaded not guilty after being charged with stealing stimulus checks from the mail.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago charged Olivia Bryant with three counts of mail theft while she was out for her Chicago route in March of last year.
Bryant pleaded not guilty Monday with a status hearing set for May 13.