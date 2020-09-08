Former ComEd official faces indictment
A federal indictment handed down against a former ComEd vice president doesn’t name Michael Madigan, but he’s again implicated in a nearly decade-long bribery scheme by prosecutors.
The indictment before the Labor Day holiday weekend charged Fidel Marquez with conspiring with others, known and unknown, in a scheme to benefit Public Official A, who wasn’t named, but was said to be the House Speaker. That’s been Michael Madigan's position since 1983.
Investigative committee to meet on Thursday
The special investigating committee looking into the ComEd deferred prosecution agreement that implicates Speaker Michael Madigan is set for its first meeting Thursday in Springfield.
Republican committee member state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi said she hopes the first meeting will focus on a framework that’s fair and provides transparency on the issues raised in the bribery scheme.
She said the committee should be tasked with putting together a complete record for a possible disciplinary committee.
Lawmaker wants hockey out of penalty box
An Illinois lawmaker wants to get non-contact hockey out of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s penalty box.
While he believes public safety comes first, state Rep. Jonathan Carroll believes hockey has been mischaracterized as an overly-physical sport because the highest-profile hockey played is of the professional sort.
29 counties on state COVID-19 warning list
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 29 counties are now considered to be at a warning level for the coronavirus disease.
A county enters a warning level when two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
Although the reasons for counties reaching the warning level varies, some of the common factors are associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, and long-term facilities
Illinois GOP leader says party looking for gains
Many people will be looking to who will take the White House in the November election which is less than two months away.
The head of the Illinois Republican Party is hoping people also focus on the statehouse.
Tim Schneider said downstate is already in for President Donald Trump but adds, voters, especially in the suburbs, see what’s happening with statehouse Democrats.
Illinois gets $36 million federal opioid grant
Illinois officials plan to use a $36 million dollar federal grant focused on opioid addiction to support treatment through hospitals and community programs.
The money was awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The Illinois Department of Human Services said it will also be used for programs focused on prevention and overdose response.