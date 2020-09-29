Committee investigating bribery scheme implicating Madigan could vote to subpoena the House speaker, others
The House Special Investigating Committee into the bribery scandal that implicates House Speaker Michael Madigan could have a motion to subpoena the speaker.
Madigan, who hasn’t been charged with a crime, declined to volunteer testimony to the panel about allies of his getting jobs with utility ComEd in exchange for favorable legislation.
Republicans could motion to subpoena Madigan and others and documents related to the case.
Ex-ComEd executive to plead guilty in bribery scheme
A former executive with ComEd is expected to plead guilty to bribery charges in that case implicating Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Federal prosecutors say Fidel Marquez took part in a nearly ten-year-long scheme to curry legislation favorable for the utility by giving jobs with little to no work to allies of Madigan.
Student athletes and parents sue to play fall sports
A class-action lawsuit is being filed this week in DuPage County against the Illinois High School Association seeking for all fall sports around the state to resume.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs plan to seek a temporary restraining order against the state's order to cancel most fall sports, including football, soccer and volleyball.
Lightfoot to ease some COVID-19 restrictions in Chicago
Opposite parts of the state are going to be under totally different guidelines to mitigate COVID-19.
While the Metro East St. Louis region under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mitigation plan still has restrictions on bars and restaurants from having indoor service, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced beginning Thursday the much more populated area will allow indoor dining and bar service with capacity limits and extended hours.
Enterprise zone approved near Chicago
Enterprise zones are areas where companies can qualify for tax incentives like sales tax exemptions for building material, utilities, and other investments and seven areas in Illinois have been approved.
Those areas are in Effingham, Clark, Macoupin, Saline Chirsitan and Lincoln counties. There’s also a zone approved at the Lincoln & 394 Corridor near Chicago Heights.
Crews remove statues of slave owners from Illinois State Capitol
Statues of former Illinois U.S. Sen. Stephen Douglas and former Gov. Pierre Menard have been removed from the grounds of the Illinois State Capitol. The decision was made by the board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol last month.
On Monday, crews removed the statue and the pedestals where they stood. The motion was advanced by House Speaker Michael Madigan and activists upset over Menard's and Douglas' ties to slavery.