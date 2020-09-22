Wallethub ranks Illinois as 29th on list of 'happiest states'
It’s a mixed bag of how happy residents in Midwest states are, according to consumer finance website WalletHub.
Illinois ranked No. 29. Missouri and Kentucky residents are less happy at No. 40 and 46, respectively.
Iowa ranked No. 8 of all states. Minnesota ranked No. 4.
The review looked at the depression rate and positive COVID-19 testing rate along with income growth and the unemployment rate.
Schmipf questions regional positivity rate
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the state is working with Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis to get all COVID-19 testing data. State Sen. Paul Schmipf said he discovered the hospital was only sending positive results, not negative results, something he said skews the positivity rate.
The Metro East region’s bars and restaurants have been under stricter restrictions because of a high rate of positive cases compared to total tests reported.
State Police arrest Dreadhead Cowboy on I-94
State police arrested two men connected with a horse being ridden on a Chicago expressway.
Police say 33-year-old Adam Hollingsworth, the Dreadhead Cowboy, was on a horse on I-94 and disobeyed orders to exit the interstate.
Hollingsworth was recently featured by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a campaign to encourage residents to fill out the U.S. Census.
Illinois taxpayers on the hook for $52,000 each
Because the state government spends more than it takes in taxes, Illinois taxpayers owe $52,000 in debt, according to the latest Financial State of the States report from Truth In Accounting.
The annual report reviews each state’s balance sheets. Even before the pandemic, Illinois was second worst, behind only New Jersey, where taxpayers owe $57,900 each.
Pritzker to announce changes to cannabis licenses
After controversy regarding how the Pritzker administration is awarding individuals and groups a limited number of adult-use cannabis industry licenses, some changes are in the air.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said the new steps include more opportunity for applicants who get a supplemental deficiency notice to respond and amend their application.
After the next round of 75 licenses, a state-mandated study of disparities in the industry will take place.
Child care providers to get business interruption grants
They’ve been required under the governor’s orders to limit their operations by nearly a third and now nearly 4,700 child care providers in Illinois are getting $156 million in taxpayer grants.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the money as part of the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG program that uses federal tax dollars.
The second round of $114 million in grants is opening up applications in the coming weeks.