Illinois health officials report latest COVID-19 metrics
The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday announced 1,373 new cases of the coronavirus, but only 5 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients were on ventilators.
Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority announces grants
The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority has announced grants totaling over $8 million to 11 organizations that facilitate support service and resource delivery to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding was provided through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
Grants will support victim services, food security, and housing in communities that have been hit the hardest by the virus.
Wildfire smoke turns skies hazy in Illinois
Smoke from the forest fires on the West Coast has made it to Illinois, turning the sky into a shade of milky white.
Wildfires continue to rage in Oregon, California and Washington state, sending smoke across the country.
Three municipalities seek merger
Population losses have three southern Illinois cities looking to merge for survival.
The Associated Press reported Alorton, Cahokia, and Centerville, Ill., would become the city of Cahokia Heights if voters approve of a ballot initiative in November.
Officials say it would help to fund core services that have dwindled due to taxpayers leaving.
University of Chicago gets high marks
The University of Illinois at Springfield is the top public regional school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The University of Chicago was the sixth-best university in the nation.