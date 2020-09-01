State officials adjust COVID-19 fatality numbers as they learn more about each death
In response to the CDC’s updated figures that 6 percent of COVID-related deaths have only the virus listed as the cause of death, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it adjusts state numbers as officials learn more about each death.
Both state and local officials said they don’t count anyone who dies of car crashes, homicides or suicides as a COVID-19 death if they tested positive for the virus at the time of death.
Illinois seeks $300 in additional unemployment benefits
Illinois employment security officials have applied for $300 of additional unemployment benefits for Illinois’ unemployed.
While criticizing the president’s program, the Pritzker administration’s Illinois Department of Employment Security announced it submitted its application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wage Assistance funds.
Illinois has borrowed billions of dollars to cover costs for its high unemployment.
Illinois ranks low on list of hardest-working states
Illinois is among the most lazy states in the nation, according to consumer finance website WalletHub.
The list of Hardest-Working States in America put Illinois at No. 40, based on a variety of factors like unemployment, hours worked and number of jobs an individual works.
For the metric of volunteer hours worked, WalletHub ranked Illinois No. 48.
Trump heads to Kenosha
President Donald Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Tuesday trip is to see damage from last week’s riots and to meet with city residents and local leaders.
Despite calls from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for Trump not to visit the area, Kenosha County Board members wrote the president to come and see what has occurred for himself.
Kenosha is just a few miles north of the state line along Lake Michigan.
Kankakee restaurant plans to defy governor
A Kankakee restaurant announced it will continue to offer indoor dining this week in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest COVID-19 restrictions for the region.
Carlo’s Restaurant, a staple in Kankakee County since 1955, announced Tuesday it plans to keep its doors open for indoor dining.
As of Monday morning, Carlo’s had not been visited by law enforcement.
Illinois Community College Board announces $500,000 in grants
The Illinois Community College Board has $500,000 in grants available to help reduce high school equivalency testing fees for thousands of Illinois residents.
The grants will cover more than 60 percent of the fees through two vendors in Illinois, HiSET and GED.