Illinois Policy Institute sues over the wording of progressive tax ballot question
A nonprofit organization and three retirees filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the wording of the progressive income tax amendment on election ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 vote.
The suit challenges the claim on the ballot that the progressive tax amendment only grants lawmakers the power to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels.
The group “Vote Yes for Fairness” called the lawsuit a stunt. Voters get their say Nov. 3.
Cannabis sales reach new peak
Sales of adult-use cannabis increased last month over the month before. The state reports September sales totaled $67.6 million.
That’s nearly $4 million more than August and $431 million in total sales since they began in January.
The $53 million in cannabis taxes collected the first three months of this fiscal year have eclipsed all the cannabis revenue from the last fiscal year, which included the first six months of the legal program.
Community college continues hemp research
A central Illinois community college is preparing to harvest and process its hemp fields.
The agronomy program at Lincoln Land Community College is the only community college to plant hemp in an effort to learn about cultivation and harvesting for cannabidiol or CBD.
Different varieties of hemp can be used as textiles, seeds and more. A course at the school about the economics of the industry begins next week.
Registration for next year begins Oct. 22.
Illinois rejects payroll tax deferral plan
Illinois and most other states have decided not to participate in President Trump’s payroll tax deferral plan.
Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza said the payroll tax deferral plan could lead the state’s 62,000 state workers to pay the deduction back next year.
Todd Maisch, president of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is taking a neutral stance but believes fewer than half of his members will decide to participate.
Child care centers want some restrictions lifted in Illinois
Some daycare providers in Illinois say their businesses can’t remain open unless the state makes changes to capacity limits.
The Pritzker administration designated $156 million to help the centers follow COVID-19 guidelines, which means smaller classes and a higher child-to-teacher ratio.
But Christian Child Care Center Director Libby Canady hopes legislators help them convince the state to let them serve more children.
Vista Energy to close coal plants
All Vistra Energy coal plants in Illinois will be shuttered.
The company announced over the next seven years plants in Bartonville, Baldwin, Joppa, Kincaid and Newton will close.
The company said the plants remain economically challenged and are impacted by expensive environmental compliance standards.