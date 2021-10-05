Biden reschedules Chicago visit
President Joe Biden will visit Chicago this week to promote his vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.
The details and enforcement of the mandate have yet to be released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Biden was to visit Chicago last week, but canceled to stay in the nation’s capital and negotiate for broad spending bills that never advanced.
Springfield District 186 approves vaccine resolution
The Springfield District 186 school board has approved a non-binding resolution urging the Illinois State Board of Education to require the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible students.
The resolution passed with public comments running from students supporting the move to parents opposing it, saying school districts are acting like bullies and shouldn’t be filling children with fear.
Study shows effect of COVID-19 pandemic on police departments
The Western Illinois University Law Enforcement and Justice Administration surveyed more than 200 Illinois police departments last year and found the COVID-19 pandemic has affected law enforcement.
The impacts range from safety measures and risk mitigation, anxiety about disease transmission and more.
Many departments indicated they suspended police training academies during the pandemic.
Pritzker says no to vaccine mandate
A COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children is not something Gov. J.B. Pritzker is considering at this time.
The governor said as much Monday when asked.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the mandate for school children if the vaccine is approved by federal public health authorities, but Pritzker said that’s not something the state is looking to do.
Pritzker issues executive order
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration is reevaluating current state contracts and prohibiting future ones with vendors that utilize sub-minimum wage for workers with disabilities.
The pay option exists through a federal waiver.
Some at the statehouse said Pritzker’s order move gives them the impetus to pass legislation that prohibits sub-minimum wages for those with disabilities anywhere in the state.
Chicago among best for foodies
According to a new study, Chicago is the 18th best city in the country for foodies.
The website WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness, from the cost of groceries to the accessibility of high-quality restaurants.
St. Louis came in at 16th best, while Indianapolis ranked 33rd.
The top foodie town in the country is Portland, Oregon.