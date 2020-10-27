Illinois State Police didn't issue any citations over the weekend for COVID-19 violations
Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker threatening to send Illinois State Police to enforce his prohibition of indoor service at bars and restaurants in areas of the state with high COVID-19 positivity rates, there weren’t any citations issued this past weekend.
A spokesperson for ISP said they continue to work with local health and law enforcement officials, but issued no COVID-19 citations.
Beginning Wednesday six of the state’s eleven regions will have prohibitions ordered by Pritzker.
Judge grants restraining order in Kane County COVID-19 lawsuit
A Kane County judge Monday granted a temporary restraining order against the governor’s COVID-19 orders for FoxFire restaurant.
The Geneva business sued the governor Friday.
The judge granted the relief saying he believes the governor’s authority lapsed after the first 30 days. He also criticized the mitigation prohibiting indoor service at some businesses while allowing others to provide indoor service.
Unemployed Illinoisan reports ‘moaning like porn’ on callback about benefits; IDES to investigate
The Illinois Department of Employment Security plans to look into a series of bizarre calls on the agency's behalf to an unemployed Illinoisan.
Mundelein resident Kelly Fay-Walters said she answered a callback from IDES, but no one was on the other end of the call.
In one instance, she said she heard sounds resembling pornography coming from the line.
Federal government to release $600,000 for specialty crops
Nearly $600,000 from the federal government is being released for specialty crops.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced producer groups, trade associations, nonprofits and higher education institutions can apply for the funds from the USDA.
The funds will be split among ten projects meant to increase the availability of fresh, locally grown produce and specialty crops.
Some lawmakers look to save nuclear plants slated for closure
Exelon officials announced plans earlier this year to shutter facilities in Byron and Dresden in late 2021, but left the door open to reverse its decision.
State Rep. Tom Demmer said Illinois shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a facility that provides power for two million Illinois homes.
Demmer helped launch the website SaveByron.com as a gathering point for supporters.
Nine colleges to split $3 million in federal funds
Nine institutions of higher education in Illinois are sharing $3 million from federal funds.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education announced the COVID-19 aid money will be targeted to recruitment and retention of students in the greatest need.
Governors State, Northern Illinois and Northeastern Illinois universities are getting nearly $500,000 each.