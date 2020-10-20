Judge denies Pritzker's motion to vacate Clay County ruling
A Sangamon County judge denied Gov. J.B. Pritzker's motion to vacate the orders of a Clay County judge who had ruled against the governor.
Monday’s order said the governor could still challenge the Clay County ruling for other reasons, but not over jurisdiction.
A Clay County judge ruled this summer the governor exceeded his executive authority during the pandemic. Oral arguments in the case if the governor files a motion to reconsider is Dec. 7.
Pritzker issues new restrictions in southern Illinois as COVID-19 spread increases statewide
Bars and restaurants in the southernmost part of Illinois won’t be allowed to continue indoor service beginning Thursday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the restrictions because the region has a COVID-19 positivity rate of above 8 percent.
State Sen. Paul Schimpf says that’s the wrong metric to use and urged for hospitalizations to be the focus.
GOP lawmakers to tour state ahead of Election Day
A group of state lawmakers are taking to the road today with what they call the “Restore Illinois Tour.” Republican state Reps Darren Bailey, Blaine Wilhour, Chirs Miller, Brad Halbrook, and Dan Caulkins will travel by tour bus to 15 different locations over four days.
They’re in Metropolis, Marion and Mt. Vernon today. They'll be in Fairfield, Centralia and Highland on Wednesday.
Pritzker announces $50 million to expand broadband access
State and federal tax dollars are headed to rural parts of Illinois to expand broadband access.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $50 million for projects of up to $5 million each. The administration says the money will connect 26,000 homes, businesses, farms and community institutions to higher speed internet.
In a separate announcement Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $14 million will go to rural Jo Davies, Carroll, Whiteside and Stephenson counties.
Lightfoot says more restrictions could be on the way
Chicagoans may see increased mitigation measures as the mayor there warns of a second wave of COVID-19.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot notes cases have risen by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks.
She said the city is prepared to take “drastic but necessary steps in the coming days” that could include restricting gathering sizes and returning to more business restrictions.
Study finds dentists using enhanced infection controls
Fewer than 1 percent of dentists nationwide were found to be COVID-19 positive. That’s according to a report published by The Journal of the American Dental Association. The American Association of Endodontists says nearly 100 percent of dentists are using enhanced infection controls.