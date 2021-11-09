Labor unions oppose vaccine mandate
More than 20 labor unions are asking a state court in Illinois to block the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Law360 reports the workers sought to halt the mandate Friday.
The mandate requires workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.
The workers are urging their grievances over the mandate be settled through expedited arbitration.
Illinois Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold Democrats, Pritzker accountable after HCRCA vote
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police vows to hold Democrats and Gov. J.B. Pritzker politically accountable for supporting changes to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act to enforce COVID-19 mandates.
Pritzker signed the measure Monday. It takes effect next summer.
IL FOP President Chris Southwood told WMAY the Democrats supporting the move claim they support labor, but have effectively stripped the ability for someone to consciously object to inject something into their body.
3 Illinois House committees to meet
Three Illinois House committees are holding a joint hearing in Chicago this morning.
The House Veterans’, Human Services and Appropriations committees will look at how to address gaps in health services for veterans.
Pritzker signs change to 'Right of Conscience' act effective next summer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill that drew historic levels of citizen opposition.
The amendment to Senate Bill 1169 changes part of the Health Care Right of Conscience Act. The act has been cited in several court cases as why workers can’t be forced to comply with vaccine mandates to keep their job.
During debate over the changes last month, more than 50,000 citizens filed witness slips in opposition.
The law doesn’t take effect until next summer because it passed with only simple majorities.
State to get $15.8 billion from federal infrastructure bill over five years
Illinois is in line to get at least $15.8 billion over the next five years in federal tax funds for highways, bridges and transit projects.
That’s part of the $1.2 trillion plan congress approved late last week.
The state could get even more from special grants in the proposed spending plan that’s on President Joe Biden’s desk.
28 new small businesses join Illinois Made Program
From Accents by Fred in Forest Park to Dot’s Pots in Moline and Buffalo Bluffs Hemp Farm in Cobden, 28 new small businesses have been inducted into the Illinois Made Program.
The program from the Illinois Office of Tourism encourages Illinoisans to find unique products with the most recent round of inductees ripe for holiday shoppers wanting something made in Illinois.
Find information at EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade