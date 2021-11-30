Davis to seek another term in Congress
Congressman Rodney Davis announced he’s running for another term in Congress.
The Republican had said he would evaluate what his political future would be based on the congressional maps.
Some had speculated he might announce a bid to take on incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
With the new legislative maps enacted, Davis said he will run for the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.
Dozens indicted, sentenced: U.S. Attorney updates on Chicago crime
Scores of criminals have been indicted or sentenced in Chicago on crimes ranging from racketeering, murder, carjacking and more.
That’s according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago, which provided an update on federal prosecutions and ongoing strategies to combat violent crime Monday.
There were also convictions listed for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
Illinois gets failing grade in new report on child sex trafficking prevention
Illinois is among 40 states that received a failing grade on child and youth sex trafficking, according to the 2021 Report Card on Child and Youth Sex Trafficking from Shared Hope International.
The organization looked at six main categories, including criminal provisions, identification of and response to victims, access to justice for trafficking survivors, and prevention and training.
State tracking of omicron variant has yet to begin
While federal officials are taking action in response to reports of the COVID-19 omicron variant in other countries, such as limiting travel from some African countries, the state of Illinois has yet to track any such cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health variant tracker has yet to post an omicron line item. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said city officials are working to monitor the strain.
New area code coming to Illinois
Another new area code is being announced for Illinois.
The Illinois Commerce Commission said the 861 area code will be added to areas served by the 309 area code sometime late next year or early 2023.
That will cover areas in Peoria, McLean, Rock Island, Tazewell, Knox, Henry, Woodford, Fulton and McDonough Counties.
Harris announces he won't seek another term
Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris isn’t seeking another term in office.
The leading Democratic state Representative underneath House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has been in office since 2006.
He’s been Majority Leader since 2019. Harris told a political blog he made the announcement so people considering running for office have time to think and prepare.