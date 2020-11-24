Rezin says she won't be allowed to take part in COVID-19 hearing
State Sen. Sue Rezin says she isn’t being allowed to take part in a virtual hearing of a COVID-19 outbreak in her district.
The Illinois Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee this afternoon will evaluate the policies and procedures at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home where 27 residents have died from the disease in a matter of weeks. Rezin told BCR News she was denied the ability to take part in the hearing.
More municipalities eye mask mandates
More Illinois communities are eying mask mandates.
After Springfield passed and expanded its ordinance fining people $50 for not wearing a mask in public establishments, Decatur approved a similar measure with fines for individuals caught not wearing a mask ranging from $25 to $250.
Jacksonville is also evaluating mask mandate enforcement.
Pritzker calls for more federal aid
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is looking to increase pressure on members of the U.S. Congress to pass a new stimulus plan.
He said if Republicans don’t approve new funds, they’ll be putting coal in stockings for Christmas.
Taylorville Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said it’s Pritzker who is failing by not expediting funds passed by Congress months ago.
Hearing set for Tuesday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there aren’t any special demands needed of the director of his Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, who may face scrutiny during a virtual Senate hearing today.
Lawmakers are looking into the deaths of 27 people at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home.
Pritzker said infection controls are strong at all long-term care facilities, but, he said you can’t do that 100 percent despite regular tests of staff and residents.
Mobile testing heads to central Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health is out with its mobile COVID-19 testing sites this week in counties through central Illinois.
They’ll be at the Jersey County Public Health Department Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the Decatur Civic Center.
After Thanksgiving, the labs will be in Lincoln, Decatur, Springfield and Danville. Tests are available at no cost.
Treasurer to send out nearly 13,000 'Money Match' letters
Nearly 13,000 Illinois residents will get a share of around $1.2 million from the Illinois treasurer’s “Money Match” program in the coming weeks.
Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office said the program matches Illinoisans with lost money without the usual paperwork needed to file a claim.
Letters will be mailed out this month and checks will be issued thereafter, once addresses are confirmed to be correct.