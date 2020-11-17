Pritzker dodges questions about his Thanksgiving plans
Gov. J.B. Pritzker can’t say if he’ll be in Illinois for Thanksgiving.
The governor acknowledged his property in Florida when asked if his family is already there.
He said he hopes to be in Illinois for the holiday, but “he will let you know,” he said. Because of increased COVID-19 cases, the state is recommending people stay home for the holiday.
Audit commission to meet Tuesday
The Legislative Audit Commission meets virtually on Tuesday. The bipartisan, bicameral commission is set to review the Illinois Auditor General’s quarterly report and other emergency purchases from the first quarter of fiscal year 21.
The monthly Joint Commission on Administrative Rules meeting today was canceled because of the “current escalation of COVID-19.”
Secretary of State reminds people walk-up services closed for three weeks
The Illinois Secretary of State is reminding drivers walk-up service at driver services facilities across the state will be closed for the next three weeks.
Citing rising COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White encouraged online transactions for things like license plate renewals.
Commercial Driver License certification will still take place in person with certain drive-up services at select locations.
Sports gambling reaches $300 million in Illinois
Sports gambling in Illinois reached the $300 million mark last month.
That’s a quicker increase in bets than any other state in history, according to the industry group PlayIllinois.com. Illinois was slow to get sportsbooks opened after the U.S. Supreme Court said states could legalize sports wagering and since July the state generated $305.2 million in bets.
That’s quicker than the six months it took New Jersey to hit that amount.
Bustos tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Moline Democrat announced the positive test on Twitter saying she’s experiencing minor symptoms, but is feeling well.
She said she’s self-isolating in her home until she’s cleared by her physician, and all her close contacts have been notified.
Federal prosecutors bust drug hotline
A drug sales hotline in Chicago has been busted with more than 26 people charged with narcotics trafficking and firearms offenses.
Federal prosecutors in the Northern U.S. District announced the arrests Monday after a three-month investigation.
The defendants allegedly staffed a phone line to conduct fentanyl-laced drug sales and deliveries.