Special Investigating Committee chairman expects release of documents
The chairman of the Illinois House Special Investigating Committee reviewing House Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct in a bribery scheme says they’re expecting to release documents from the case soon.
State Rep. Chris Welch said the committee is working to compile documents from ComEd and they could be released later this week or next week.
Republicans on the committee are demanding they meet to approve subpoenas for Madigan and others.
School districts grapple with basketball decision
Schools superintendents across the state are still grappling over whether to allow high school basketball despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders forbidding it.
In Williamsville, Superintendent Tip Reedy said the decision is up to the school board, but he worries about the liability of possible COVID-19 spread if they allow games to move forward.
State seeks vendor for COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
The state of Illinois is seeking a private company to help distribute a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
In a procurement announcement, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday it hopes to award a contract by the end of the month.
It’s unclear how much such a contract would cost.
Fall legislative session in question
Several sources say the fall session of the Illinois General Assembly scheduled to start next week may not happen.
Senate President Don Harmon’s office said they are talking with members and monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Springfield and the rest of the state.
Several members of the legislature said it’s unlikely they’ll convene. Fall session is typically to deal with vetoes. There are no vetoes to address this year.
State's bill backlog grows to $9.1 billion
Illinois’ backlog of unpaid bills is more than $9.1 billion. That’s up from $5.3 billion earlier this summer.
Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office says more than $2 billion of that includes inter-fund borrowing and borrowing from a federal liquidity program, all that will be paid through fiscal year 2024.
Groups object to proposed rule for teachers
A proposed rule from the Illinois State Board of Education to have Illinois teachers vow they’ll encourage progressive views is unconstitutional and discriminatory, according to the Pro-Family Alliance and the Thomas More Society.
The groups say the rule requires people to affirm ideologies they may not agree with and the rule should be dropped entirely.