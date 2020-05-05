Illinois rules among most strict in nation
Of all states in the nation, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home orders are among the most strict, according to the consumer finance website WalletHub.
Only Hawaii, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia are more strict than Illinois.
Among the areas WalletHub used to rank states, Illinois has face-covering mandates, gathering restrictions and orders limiting operations of certain businesses the governor deemed nonessential.
Church files appeal in federal court over stay-at-home order
An appeal has been filed in federal court by The Beloved Church in Lena, Illinois in a suit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Stephenson County officials.
The church’s request for a temporary restraining order was denied over the weekend, but the church still held service.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday said people could be put in jail if they defy his order.
The church’s attorneys say the governor’s order limiting in-person worship services to 10 or fewer is “arbitrary.”
Pritzker discourages crossing state borders for goods, services
Indiana, Iowa and Missouri have begun to open up their economies.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there isn’t much he can do about the state’s residents going over the border to spend their money, but discouraged such activity saying there are still concerns of spreading COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,341 new coronavirus cases Monday with 46 additional deaths, the lowest single-day death total since April 19.
Hospital occupancy rates continue to fluctuate
Hospital occupancy rates continue to fluctuate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, 74 percent of ICU beds were occupied. That’s unchanged from a few days before.
Around 36 percent of the state’s available ventilators are in use. That’s up from 32 percent a few days before, but down from 43 percent last weekend.
Of 32,000 total hospital beds, there were 4,700 COVID-patients. That’s down nearly 40 from the week before.
Lawmakers prepare to return to Springfield
They haven’t been in session since the second week of March, but some functions of the Illinois Legislature appear to be gearing up to head back to Springfield.
A memo to legislators from the House Speaker’s chief of staff said a small number of employees will be returning to their offices to restart activities. Limits to the number of staff members will be maintained, as will social distancing and face coverings.
Tyson Foods donates chicken to food banks
Food banks in Bloomington Normal and Peoria are getting whole chickens from Tyson Foods.
Truckloads of whole, healthy and fully processed chickens from the food producer will be sent over the next six weeks, a statement from the Midwest Food Bank said.
The food banks will distribute the chicken to partner agencies that will disperse it to those in need.