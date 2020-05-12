Republican lawmakers file bill for small businesses
A couple of Republican state lawmakers are pushing for a bill they say will level the playing field for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
State Reps. Mark Batinick and Ryan Spain are filing the Fair Business Treatment Act.
They say there’s a huge disparity in allowing large retailers to sell items small businesses also sell, but are prevented during the governor's stay-at-home order.
Municipalities seeks changes to Pritzker's reopening plan
Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended his 28-day period for stable COVID-19 hospitalizations before a region can move to the next phase of his five-phase plan.
Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole suggests that be reduced to 14 days.
Cole also wants the plan to use data retroactively, as he said some areas may be ready to enter Phase 3. Cole urges safe reopening with health top of mind, but warns continued restrictions will choke revenue for local governments.
New legal challenges for stay-at-home order
Several businesses across the state have filed lawsuits challenging the governor’s executive orders.
Attorney Thomas DeVore said he has hundreds of clients who want to assert their rights to open.
Two of his clients, a pub and grill in Carroll County and another in Clinton County are challenging the governor's orders. DeVore contends the businesses have been deprived due process.
Illinois Supreme Court declines to hear stay-at-home challenge
It’s back to the circuit court for a state lawmakers’ challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home orders.
State Rep. Darren Bailey won a temporary restraining order against Pritzker last month, but vacated the ruling to amend his complaint.
The Illinois Supreme Court on Monday denied the governor's direct appeal. Bailey’s attorney said a status hearing is expected Friday. Eventually, he said Bailey is asking for injunctive relief against the governor's orders.
Pritzker says he hopes lawmakers meet 'soon'
The group that represents local municipal governments says many of its members have concerns and want modifications to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan to reopen the state’s economy.
That prompted the state’s leading Republican legislators to push for a special session.
Pritzker wouldn’t say if he’d call a special session, but said he hopes lawmakers meet “soon.”
Illinois gets high marks for police officers
Illinois is among the best places to be a police officer, according to WalletHub.
The consumer finance website said among the metrics, Illinois was top for housing affordability, among the top for median income and 9th for state and local police protection expenses per capita.
Overall, Illinois ranked the tenth best state for police officers.