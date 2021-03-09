Most Illinois students attending mix of online, in-person classes
There are now fewer fully remote learners than in-person learners in the state of Illinois. But as more schools look at opening up with more capacity, most of the state’s students are still in some form of hybrid learning.
For the past year, most of the state’s 1.9 million students were fully remote because of COVID-19.
The most recent report from the Illinois State Board of Education shows that number has mostly shifted to hybrid teaching to the tune of more than 1.3 million.
There are 350,000 students fully in person and fewer than 215,000 fully remote.
ISBE seeks additional $400 million
The Illinois State Board of Education is asking for more than $400 million more than it got the year before.
That’s contrary to the flat funding the governor has proposed.
Federal taxpayers could send the state’s school system $5 billion as part of the $1.9 trillion spending package the U.S. House is expected to give final approval Tuesday.
IHSA announces new spectator capacity limits
Outdoor high school sporting events can have an increased number of spectators.
The Illinois High School Association announced the new capacity allotment of 20 percent capacity of outdoor sporting events, in accordance with state public health regulations.
Pritzker signs education bill into law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure supporters say seeks to eliminate opportunity gaps for children of color.
Pritzker signed House Bill 2170 on Monday.
The measure passed in the final hours of the previous General Assembly in January. It adds new graduation requirements for computer literacy, lab science and foreign languages.
The measure also expands Black history course works and creates the Inclusive American History Commission.
Pritzker mum on re-election plans
Gov. J.B. Pritzker still won’t say whether he’ll run for reelection. Asked Monday at a bill signing event, the governor was asked when he’d announced a bid for a second term.
Pritzker said he’s focused on keeping the state “healthy and safe” and “has no plans right now.”
At least two Republicans have officially declared their bid for the GOP nomination. Primaries are next March.
The election is in November 2022.
Cubs, Sox could have fans at opening games
Taking in a baseball game in person could be on your agenda next month.
Last week, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the team will allow about a third of its stadium's capacity to watch the game in-person – about 15,000 fans.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced 20 percent capacity for Cubs and White Sox games, or about 8,200 each.