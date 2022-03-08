Illinois has 7th highest gas prices
As gasoline prices continue to skyrocket around the country, Illinois is now ranked in the top ten in the nation for the highest price at the pump.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.06. The average in Illinois is $4.30, the 7th highest in the nation.
Only California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska are higher. In 2019, Illinois’ gas tax doubled to 38 cents per gallon and increases annually at the rate of inflation.
Masks set to come off on transportation
As face mask rules disappear, rules for public transportation like Amtrak could change next week.
A U.S. Transportation Security Administration policy mandating masks on public transit and in aviation settings is set to expire on March 18 unless the government extends the mandate.
Amtrak warns that people not wearing masks can be removed from the train and banned from future travel.
Chicago Public Schools dropping mask mandate
Just as the largest school district in Illinois faces a lawsuit over its mask mandate, the teacher’s union is threatening legal action for the district's plan to go mask optional.
The Chicago Teachers Union said Chicago Public Schools’ decision to lift its mask mandate for students and staff is a violation of the union’s agreement with the district.
Citing vaccination rates and new CDC guidelines for the change, the district said more information will be released for parents before March 14.
Death wasn't from COVID
The Chicago Teachers’ Union used the death of a Jensen Elementary school parent as an example of the dangers posed by COVID-19 in the city’s schools.
Following the death, the union held a “Speak Out for Safety” rally last September at the school. However, the Cook County Medical Examiner now says that parent died of drinking too much alcohol and not COVID-19.
Fatal fire in Boone County
Five people are dead and seven injured after a house fire Monday in northern Illinois.
WTVO reports the victims killed in the fire in rural Garden Prairie are three girls ages 9, 13 and 14 and two adults.
A Boone County official said a house, shed and three vehicles caught fire, leaving the occupants trapped inside. Six people who were inside the home and a deputy were taken to an area hospital.
Attempted murderer released before end of sentence
A millionaire businessman convicted of trying to kill his wife in 2004 has been released from prison.
Eighty-year-old Billy Cox was released after serving 85% of a 20-year sentence. A jury found Cox guilty of attempted murder for trying to kill his 65-year-old wife Carolyn Cox in their suburban Bull Valley mansion by striking her with a blunt object and locking her in the garage with two idling vehicles. She was found alive by police after concerned relatives were unable to reach her.