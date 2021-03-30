More than a third of small businesses in Illinois have closed
More than a third of small businesses in Illinois have closed a full year into COVID-19 restrictions.
Those restrictions the governor says are to slow the spread of the virus continue to this day.
The Illinois Policy Institute analyzed data from Harvard University that showed 35% of small businesses are closed compared to before the pandemic, more than in any other Midwestern state, except Michigan.
GOP offers new map
With more redistricting hearings in the Senate and planned hearings in the House, the Republican minority at the Illinois State House have unveiled details of legislation to create an independent commission.
Called the People’s Independent Maps Act, the GOP leaders say it would create a commission appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to draw maps for the 2022 election cycle.
Former aide charged
An aide to the late former state Sen. Martin Sandoval and Alderman Edward Burke has been charged with misleading the FBI amid a sweeping corruption probe. The Chicago Tribune reports Rudy Acosta was charged Monday with one count of deceiving the FBI about criminal activity. If convicted, it could carry a five-year prison sentence.
23 public participation hearings set in redistricting process
The Illinois House has announced hearings to get public input on redistricting.
Those wanting to participate can get information at ILHouseDems.com/Redistricting.
House hearings begin Thursday focusing on Chicago with subsequent hearings Friday, Saturday and Sunday focused on other parts of the state.
In total, the House will conduct 23 public hearings through April 17.
State remains short of COVID-19 metrics governor set for further reopening
Five deaths and 1,700 new positive cases reported in the latest 24-hour statewide COVID-19 report.
With 69 percent of elderly residents vaccinated, the state is on the verge of meeting the vaccination rate of 70 percent, but because of an upward trend in hospitalization data, the Pritzker administration says the state has not yet met conditions to move to the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan.
Court to hear challenge to Pritzker's emergency powers
The case challenging the governor’s orders closing restaurants in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be heard virtually today in Sangamon County.
Attorneys for FoxFire restaurant in Geneva got discovery documents in the case, but the Pritzker administration motioned to have the case dismissed.