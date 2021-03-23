Lawmakers propose new tax on ammunition to pay for school trauma response
Gun owners in Illinois would pay a 1% tax on ammunition under proposed legislation that was added to a General Assembly committee hearing.
If approved, any ammunition sold in the state would have an additional 1% surcharge tacked onto the sale price in addition to the existing taxes and fees.
The funds would be directed to a Trauma Response Fund which would be distributed to public school districts to use for preparation for mass trauma events.
Lightfoot says Loretto Hospital is being cut off from vaccine supplies
One Illinois distributor of COVID-19 vaccines is being cut off for questionable vaccination practices.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Loretto Hospital won’t be getting more doses of a vaccine anytime soon after new questions about connected people getting shots before they were eligible.
The facility acknowledged improperly vaccinating workers at Trump Tower while also admitting it gave shots to Cook County judges.
IEMA urges preparations after earthquake
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to be prepared after a small earthquake shook parts of southern Illinois Monday.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Thompsonville in Franklin County.
State officials say the earthquake is a reminder that creating an environment of education, awareness and preparedness can save lives.
Pritzker puts $35 million in his political campaign fund, but mum on re-election plans
Gov. J.B. Pritzker still won't say that he's formally running for re-election as Illinois' top executive but his money is speaking more than he is.
Pritzker donated $35 million to his political campaign fund last Friday, but still maintained on Monday that he is focusing on fighting the pandemic, not seeking a second term.
State launches another mass vaccination site
Illinois has launched its 14th mass vaccination site.
The Forest Park location was christened Monday in Chicago. It will open to all Illinois residents Friday.
The Illinois National Guard announced that they had surpassed 500,000 vaccinations administered.
Bill would give water customers a voice before privatizing a utility
Monday was World Water Day and Illinois lawmakers used the occasion to introduce legislation aimed at keeping water bills low.
The Senate bill would require a local referendum before private water companies could acquire a water system.
Two large companies have been buying water treatment plants from Illinois municipalities in need of money to pay down their growing pension debts.