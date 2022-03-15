Illinois 7th in U.S. for number of dog bites
Illinois ranks seventh in the nation in the number of dog bites. According to QuoteWizard, there were 732 dog bite claims filed in 2020, at a cost of over $35 million.
California led the country with 2,103 dog bite claims at a cost of nearly $136 million.
Researcher Nick VinZant said home insurance companies often raise rates for homes with a pit bull in them, and in some cases, may completely deny coverage if the homeowners has a pit bull.
State bill would end twice-a-year time change
As some people struggle to get accustomed during the first week of Daylight Saving Time, there is talk in Springfield again of doing away with the bi-annual changing of the clocks.
State Rep. Bob Morgan filed a measure that would make Daylight Saving Time year-round. The Deerfield Democrat says his bill has bipartisan support and would be good for business in the state.
Southern Illinois road closed for snake migration
The U.S. Forest Service has closed a small gravel road in Southern Illinois to allow for the safe migration of reptiles and amphibians.
Every spring and fall, thousands of snakes and other creatures cross a small stretch of road in the Shawnee National Forest. The Forest Service usually closes Snake Road for the spring migration from March 15 through May 15.
Oil spill cleanup continues
The cleanup continues at the scene of a massive oil spill into Cahokia Creek near Edwardsville.
A Marathon Pipe Line ruptured Friday, leaking crude oil into nearby land and water. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency estimated 165,000 gallons were released before containment. Resources deployed to the areas for cleanup activities included vacuum trucks, skimmers and excavating equipment.
State Police look to technology to curb drunken-driving deaths
Illinois law enforcement officials and activists said they hope new laws will use technology, as well as enforcement, to bring down drunken-driving deaths.
At a news conference Monday, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly noted part of the infrastructure bill will help beef up efforts to stop drunk and impaired driving. He said it will also require automakers to make standard safety technology available to more vehicles in addition to luxury cars.