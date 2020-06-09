Pritzker says he's concerned about spread of COVID-19 amid protests
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s worried about the spread of COVID-19 following large protests throughout the state over police brutality, demonstrations he himself took part in.
The governor Monday said there were outbreaks from Reopen Illinois protests more than a month ago, but he hopes with better contact tracing, officials can manage any outbreaks from recent gatherings.
State Rep. Tim Butler said he hasn’t seen a spike in cases since the Reopen Illinois protests last month.
Public health officials say some reopening metrics are goals
While the four regions of the state in the governor’s reopen plan must have less than 20 percent positivity and a declining number of hospitalizations over two to four weeks before getting to Phase 4, there are other recommendations to obtain.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the 90 percent contact tracing element in the governor’s plan to get to the next phase is just a goal.
Illinois sheriff visits White House
An Illinois county sheriff was a guest of President Donald Trump Monday for a roundtable discussion about policing in America.
Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said his policing ideology is to be a friend in the community, support the community with programs and to always be there with an open ear.
Lawmaker seeks $1 billion for black communities
A Chicago lawmaker says he's going to work with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to send $1 billion in state funds into black communities across Illinois.
State Rep. Chris Welch said the funds would be a "starting point" to begin healing the decades of discrimination communities of color have seen in terms of state funding.
The budget set to begin next month relies on billions of dollars in uncertain federal aid.
State donates mask to private businesses
The state is forwarding 450,000 cloth face masks from the federal government to private businesses that support critical infrastructure.
A statement from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said they also plan on distributing 18,000 thermometers to licensed daycares throughout the state for child care providers.
Messages seeking the costs weren’t immediately available.
Public health officials report 23 more COVID-19 deaths
Of around 16,100 COVID-19 tests performed in the last daily report from Illinois public health officials, there were 658 positive cases.
There were just 23 deaths reported. Both are the lowest daily totals the state has seen for weeks.
More data can be found at Coronavirus.Illinois.gov.