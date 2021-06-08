Lawmakers send ethics bill to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk
Of the more than 650 bills lawmakers passed before the end of the spring session, there are four on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk as of Tuesday morning.
One brings about various ethics proposals that some have criticized don’t go far enough.
Reform For Illinois released a statement urging the governor to use his amendatory veto power to address what the group says are loopholes in the proposed ethics reforms.
Students call for ‘no fail’ policy after COVID-19
As the first full school year under the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close in Illinois, some are calling for grading standards to be eased.
While the final decision on grade promotion policies is up to the local school boards, Jason Leahy, former principal and executive director for the Illinois Principals Association, argued that there are creative solutions that don’t involve pass or fail and districts are working more than ever to make sure kids have the help they need.
Topgolf settles BIPA lawsuit
Former employees with the company Topgolf have won a case alleging the company violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA.
The plaintiffs alleged the company stored employees’ fingerprint data in violation of the law.
Law360 Illinois reported a federal judge Friday approved the $2.6 million settlement in a move that resolves the litigation.
Illinois Comptroller says state’s finances heading in the right direction
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said the state’s financial condition is moving in the right direction despite a structural deficit, multi-billion dollar backlog of bills and one of the highest unfunded pension liabilities in the nation.
During a virtual conversation Friday with Southern Illinois University, Mendoza said Illinoisans are paying enormous property taxes, adding that Illinois is not taking in enough revenue.
That's a point of contention with Republicans, who say the state is spending too much money in the wrong places.
Illinois lawmakers want home-team sports betting
New amendments made to Senate Bill 521 would give Illinois residents the ability to gamble on in-state colleges.
The measure would change gambling laws letting Illinoisans gamble on in-state schools but with restrictions, like only placing bets at a licensed Illinois facility, and not being able to bet on individual college athlete performance.
The measure is up for concurrence in the Senate.
Illinois Supreme Court puts judicial maps on pause
The Illinois Supreme Court is putting a pause on a recent law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed redrawing judicial districts.
The court ordered appeals and other matters to continue to be filed in judicial districts as they were on June 3, until the court provides further orders.
The court’s order said this will allow for software updates, training and public awareness to avoid errors and “guarantee access to justice.”