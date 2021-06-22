Senate Democrats push for non-citizen voting for school boards
Illinois Senate Democrats are making a push to give undocumented immigrants the opportunity to vote in school board elections.
The proposal could require the State Board of Education to create an affidavit helping non-citizens register for school board elections.
But the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders said the change would create chaos for Illinois’ complicated elections. The measure has not advanced out of a Senate committee.
Bill to sub a semester of social studies for financial literacy on governor’s desk
A measure on the governor’s desk would allow high school students to substitute up to a semester of their social studies requirements to focus on financial literacy.
The measure passed both chambers unanimously.
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi said teaching young people financial literacy will help them succeed financially.
Illinois bridge, road deterioration among worst in nation, report finds
A new report says Illinois’ bridge and road deterioration is among the worst in the U.S. TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, suggests there needs to be more funding.
The state’s drivers already pay the sixth highest gas tax.
In Illinois, drivers filling up at the pump have paid nearly $6 billion in the past three years in gas tax alone, most of that after the state doubled the gas tax two years ago. The tax is set to go up a half-a-penny per gallon on July 1.
University of Illinois to require vaccines with some exemptions
Students planning to attend the fall semester in person at any of the campuses at the University of Illinois will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The university said in a statement Monday that each campus will have guidelines for any exemptions.
The U of I’s Champaign-Urbana campus developed and implemented its SHIELD COVID-19 test last semester for students who returned to campus.
Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act on governor's desk
Gov. J.B. Pritzker could soon enact the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, which would allow college students in Illinois to get paid sponsorships.
The issue of athletes being paid private sponsorships for use of their likeness or name is separate from the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Monday upholding a ruling that the NCAA violated antitrust laws by limiting the benefits that schools can provide student-athletes.
Winnetka named best place to live in Illinois
Winnetka is the best place to live in Illinois, according to 24/7 Wall St.
The financial news and opinion company reviewed 25 measures ranging from economy, affordability, quality of life and community and found the village about 20 miles north of downtown Chicago has easy access to the largest city in the midwest and a low unemployment rate.