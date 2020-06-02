Pritzker calls up more National Guardsmen
After a phone call President Donald Trump had Monday urging the nation’s governors to step up enforcement against violent protests, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called out more national guard troops and declared a disaster in nine counties.
The governor criticized the president for what he said was inflammatory rhetoric.
Trump urged state and local officials to bring back law and order while respecting peaceful protests.
More reports of violence in some areas
It was reportedly a quiet Monday night in the Quad-cities after civil unrest there the night before.
In Joliet, there was a curfew and protests were reportedly peaceful. Things were less peaceful elsewhere throughout the state and the region.
Headlines include Bloomington’s mayor being shoved before crowds began to loot there, fires and property damage to businesses in Decatur, and in St. Louis, four police officers were reportedly shot during a night of violent riots.
Peaceful demonstrations, looting continue in parts of Illinois
While a large peaceful demonstration in Springfield Monday drew more than 1,000 people, protests turned violent in Naperville where looters reportedly broke windows of a bookstore, a jewelry store and a bagel shop.
In the Chicago-area, the Chicago Tribune reported two were killed during unrest in Cicero. There’s also a report a Galesburg man was charged with traveling to Chicago for protests with homemade bombs.
State reports 23 additional COVID-19 deaths
With more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests performed in one day, there were less than 1,000 positive cases across the state according to public health officials. And in the past 24-hour report there were 23 deaths.
Both totals are the lowest the state has seen in weeks and includes a rolling positive rate of 6 percent.
Statewide, there have been more than 918,000 tests performed, 121,200 positive cases with 5,400 deaths since the outbreak began.
Businesses face liability issues over COVID-19
There is a range of concerns businesses across Illinois have when it comes to COVID-19, and chief among them is the possibility of lawsuits related to the disease.
Nearly two-thirds of businesses surveyed said they’re at least moderately concerned.
Among other concerns included getting customers back, complying with COVID-19-related regulations, checking temperatures, and requiring masks.
Law banning smoking in vehicle with children goes into effect
Illinois now has a ban in place for smoking in vehicles with children present.
The measure, which took effect Monday, prohibits lighting up with anyone under the age of 18 inside. Violating the ban will be punishable by fines of up to $100 for a first offense and up to $250 for subsequent violations.
It’s not a primary offense, meaning drivers can’t be stopped simply for that reason.