House Republicans raise concerns about possible tax hike
Illinois House Democrats differ on whether there’ll be a push for increasing revenue during the upcoming lame-duck legislative session.
House Republicans raised concerns of a tax increase in the final days before the new General Assembly is seated.
Riverside Democratic state Rep. Mike Zalewski said with a leadership fight amid the Democratic caucus, he doesn’t see such discussions.
Chicago Democratic state Rep. LaShawn Ford said the tax increase conversation must take place.
No guests for swearing-in ceremonies in Springfield
Members of the Illinois House who are going to be sworn in next week won’t have family members with them.
That’s part of the COVID-19 protocol laid out by House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office for the alternate location in Springfield.
The House will meet beginning Friday in the Bank of Springfield Center as they did in May.
That’s also where the new House will be sworn in next Wednesday, but members have been told no guests will be allowed.
One COVID-19 rule expires in Illinois
An emergency rule from Gov. J.B. Pritzker requiring businesses to post signs about mask requirements and abide by capacity restrictions has expired.
State Rep. Tom Demmer expects a similar rule to be filed soon.
Springfield area business owner Ryan Bandy said it’s time for the state legislature to step in and provide input instead of unilateral mandates from the Pritzker administration.
Manar to resign seat to take job with Pritzker
State Sen. Andy Manar will be stepping down from his seat on Jan. 17, just days after the new legislature is seated to take a job with the Pritzker administration.
The governor’s office didn’t immediately disclose how much Manar will be paid, or if his public compensation will be enhanced with private dollars like other senior governor staff.
Manar is the second Senator to announce his resignation in the past week. Such vacancies are filled by party officials from impacted districts.
14 Illinois health care facilities face OSHA fines over COVID-19 protocols
Fourteen Illinois health care facilities have been fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 related inspections.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported the Illinois companies had a combined total initial penalty of nearly $195,000.
The citations range from not implementing a written respiratory protection program to not recording an injury, illness or fatality.
COVID-19 mobile testing sites
State public health officials will be out with mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Paris at the Edgar County Health Department Tuesday.
They’ll also be in Bloomington at the Ferrero facility and will continue conducting tests at the Decatur Civic Center.
Tests are free for those providing samples.