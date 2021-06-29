Motion to dismiss denied
A Sangamon County circuit court judge has denied Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s motion to dismiss a legal challenge to his COVID-19 executive orders impacting high school sports.
The equal rights case was filed last year by parents of high school children they say were harmed by the governor’s decision to block high school competitions while allowing college sports to proceed.
Judge Raylene Grischow said the plaintiffs sufficiently allege a cause of action. The next ruling expected is on a motion for summary judgment against the governor.
Prtizker to sign college student-athlete bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to sign a bill today to allow college athletes to get paid sponsorships at a stop at the University of Illinois.
The measure would give athletes in Illinois the ability to get an agent to get money for the use of the athletes’ name, image and likeness.
There would be prohibitions on what industries they could represent.
Report ranks Illinois near the bottom for unfunded pension liability
A new report analyzing unfunded public pension liabilities ranks Illinois near the bottom.
The annual publication, called “Unaccountable and Unaffordable 2020” by the American Legislative Exchange Council, looks at each state’s unfunded public pension liabilities.
ALEC ranked Illinois 49th in terms of the total liability and also per capita amount at $31,980 per person.
Secretary of State extends deadline for expired driver’s licenses
You don’t have to rush to a driver services facility. Expired driver’s licenses and identification cards in Illinois are now good until January 1, 2022, under a new law enacted last week.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced one of the laws Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted Friday extends expiration dates.
The Secretary of State’s office encourages people to find the different types of services they have available online at CyberDriveIllinois.com.
Home prices increase as inventories tighten
The red-hot Illinois real estate market is showing no signs of slowing down.
According to Illinois Realtors, statewide home sales in May totaled 17,675, an increase of 51.8% from May 2020. The statewide median price in May was $262,000, up 21.8% from May 2020.
But with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can jump out, including a slowdown in buying if prices continue to rise in some places.
Pritzker warns about Delta variant
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state’s public health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control on the COVID-19 outbreak at a central Illinois church camp earlier this month.
Pritzker said they’re working to determine if there are any Delta variants of COVID-19. He projected that will be the dominant strain this fall.
As of Monday, there were 84 cases reported since the state’s been tracking the Delta variant.