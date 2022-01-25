Ethics Committee continues investigation into congresswoman
The U.S. House Ethics Committee has decided to continue its investigation into allegations against Illinois U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-LaGrange.
The non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics had urged the committee to keep probing into whether Newman may have promised someone a job in return for not running against her.
The development comes as Newman prepares to run against U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, in the new 6th Congressional District.
Frigid temperatures, wind chill expected
The coldest temperatures in nearly a year will affect Illinois this week.
On Feb. 7, 2021, the mercury dropped to -7 degrees in the northern part of the state. Many areas could surpass that Wednesday morning.
Forecasters predict Galena could bottom out to near 20 degrees below zero.
Pritzker tweets at Rogers' loss
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker threw some shade at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay was eliminated from the NFL playoffs.
While reminding Illinois residents about the safety of vaccines in the winter, he made sure to say that the Packers offense isn’t effective during the postseason.
Pritzker tweeted, “Unlike the Packers offense, we know vaccines are still effective in the winter.”
Rodgers taunted Bears fans during the regular season when he said "I own you" during a Packers win at Soldier Field.
FBI investigating Center for COVID Control
The FBI has searched the headquarters of an Illinois COVID-19 testing company at the center of a state investigation.
A spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Inspector General said Monday that federal agents had executed a search warrant at the Rolling Meadows headquarters for the Center for COVID Control, which operates pop-up COVID testing sites around the country.
One day earlier, the Illinois Attorney General's office said the company would not be reopening for the “foreseeable future" as the office continues to investigate complaints.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decline
The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Illinois is the lowest so far this year.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the number of patients in intensive care with the virus is the lowest since late December.
The declines come as the state is apparently on the downside of the peak of the omicron variant.
Pritzker vetoes bill, makes side agreement
Announcing an agreement with unions representing Illinois educators about paid COVID-19 leave for vaccinated school staff, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has vetoed a bill that was opposed by some school management groups.
Among the initiatives Pritzker’s office announced is paid administrative leave for every employee of a public school district, public university, and public community college who is fully vaccinated.
Because the initiative renders House Bill 2778 moot, Pritzker said he vetoed the bill.