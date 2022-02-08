Illinois expects nearly 3,000 Afghan refugees
Another wave of Afghans are expected to arrive this month in Illinois.
According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, as of Feb.1, nearly 2,000 Afghans have resettled in Illinois since last fall’s evacuations in Afghanistan. In total, there could be up to 3,000 Afghans who eventually call Illinois home.
Afghans who worked with the U.S. government and arrived with Special Immigrant Visas can apply for permanent residency.
Illinois State Police announce arrests in freeway violence
The Illinois State Police Monday announced arrests and charges in multiple shooting incidents on Chicago-area expressways. The charges, filed against 20 individuals, include three first degree murders, one involuntary manslaughter and three attempted murders.
Since Oct. 1, ISP director Brendan Kelly has sent additional ISP troopers from across the state to assist in expressway enforcement efforts and increase law enforcement’s presence on Chicago area expressways.
Coal cleanup funds for Illinois
Illinois will be receiving more than $75 million in funding this year to boost efforts to clean up abandoned coal mines throughout the state. The funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior is part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
The federal tax funds will be directed to projects where environmental hazards associated with abandoned mines have been detected, including issues such as acid mine drainage, clogged streams and pollution.
Illinois has 590 unfunded mine reclamation projects in its inventory with an estimated cost of at least $156 million.
Skokie approves car vending tower
Despite vocal opposition from several residents, the Skokie Village Board voted to allow a new Carvana car vending machine tower.
The tower would be near a nature preserve and what is considered a migratory bird pathway. Carvana said it will wrap the bottom of the building in decals and film to help decrease bird strikes.
Proposal gives path for paid admin leave for elected officials
More options could soon come forward for local governments in Illinois dealing with elected officials who have been charged with crimes. A new measure in the General Assembly comes in the wake of theft and misconduct charges filed against Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, who is accused of stealing cash and property from the dead.
The bill would provide a path to place an official in question on paid leave.
Second best state for animal protection
For the second straight year, Illinois is ranked the second best state in the country when it comes to animal protection laws.
The new report comes from the U.S. Animal Protection Laws Rankings Report by the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The report assesses the strengths and weaknesses of each state’s and territory’s protection laws. Maine was ranked number one.