Illinois digs out after snow storm
Areas of the state are digging out after between 6 to 12 inches of snow with continued frigid temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.
While many public schools have called for a snow day, there are some that are having students attend class remotely, as has been done most of the year because of COVID-19.
Central Illinois village disbands police force
The central Illinois village of Washburn has disbanded its police force.
While there were issues with the costs of policing the 1,100 person community, the police chief told the Peoria Journal-Star that a recent bill putting new regulations on law enforcement was the last straw.
That controversial bill remains on the governor’s desk.
Washburn contracted with the Woodford County Sheriff for police coverage.
Pritzker plans virtual budget address
Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to deliver his annual budget address virtually.
It would be the first time an Illinois governor has taken such action.
The governor’s office said the State of the State address will be combined with the budget address “due to unique circumstances and challenges” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prerecorded address will be streamed live on the internet at noon Wednesday.
Illinois State Police seek legislative solution to FOID issues
Illinois State Police officials said they need legislative authority to “untangle and integrate” a decades-old patchwork of Firearm Owner Identification, concealed carry, firearms transaction and records checks.
The department has a persistent backlog of FOID cards with applications increasing in January.
Illinois State Rifle Association’s Richard Pearson said other states don’t have these problems and the legislature should end the FOID system altogether.
Illinois ranks as ninth most sinful state
Illinois is the 9th most sinful state in the nation, according to WalletHub.
The consumer finance website evaluated each state’s rankings on seven sinful behaviors like anger, jealousy, greed and vice.
While Illinois was below the middle of the pack in laziness, it was third for lust and seventh for vanity.
Neighboring Iowa ranked 43rd most sinful.
Officials urge residents to prepare for winter weather
With frigid temperatures and heavy snow expected during the overnight hours, Illinois transportation officials are reminding those venturing out for the morning community to take it slow, especially on ramps, bridges and intersections.
Motorists should also have an emergency kit with a blanket, food, water and ice scraper.