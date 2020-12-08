Hearing set after COVID-19 outbreak kills 32 at state veterans' home
With a focus on the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home that killed at least 32 residents there, the Illinois House Veterans' Affairs Committee will hold a hearing next week in Chicago.
The in-person committee Tuesday, Dec. 15, will hear from state agencies involved in oversight of the veterans’ home where a report found lax protocols, ineffective hand sanitizer and poor ventilation.
Former state lawmaker dies amid federal probe
The death of former state Sen. Martin Sandoval of COVID-19 won't destroy federal prosecutors’ broad corruption investigation, fraud and corruption expert David Parker says.
Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery in January and was cooperating.
Parker said prosecutors likely have a strong scaffolding when they press charges, not a house of cards.
Parents worry about learning loss
A survey from CodeWizardsHQ showed 94 percent of parents are concerned about learning loss as a result of COVID-19-related disruptions.
Among concerns parents had were bandwidth issues with remote learning, children missing group interactions of in-person learning, and students being distracted while remote.
State officials pick new administrator for LaSalle Veterans' Home
There’s a new administrator for the LaSalle Veterans’ Home. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn will take that spot after a COVID-19 outbreak early last month led to 32 residents there dying from the virus.
The former administrator was terminated.
The director of nursing at the home has also been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation.
Republicans wants to expand recall process
Several Republican state lawmakers plan a press conference today to talk about amending the process for Illinois recall elections.
While House Minority Leader Jim Durkin didn’t have all the specifics, he said if the effort is to go after “reckless and rogue members of the General Assembly or constitutional officers,” then it’s worthy of a discussion.
Chicago Teachers Union deletes tweet
The union for teachers of the state’s largest school district deleted a tweet that broadly labeled those who want kids back in school are racist.
The tweet sent Sunday by the Chicago Teachers Union said “The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny.”
The message was later deleted and the union said it’s a complex, nuanced issue that needs more discussion.