Legislative map hearings underway
Hearings about Illinois’ legislative maps, which Democrats passed and enacted along party lines, are underway in Chicago.
A three-judge panel in federal court is hearing arguments from plaintiffs in the case who say the Democrats’ map diminishes the voting power of some minority groups.
It’s unclear when the judges will make their ruling.
Fewer Illinoisans working
More than 180,000 fewer Illinoisans are looking for work than there were two years ago, and that’s one reason behind the flood of “Help Wanted” signs around every corner.
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show from October 2019 to October 2021, more than 180,000 fewer people were working or looking for work.
The state still has 122,500 fewer workers than before the steep drop in April 2020.
Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority could discuss limits to qualified immunity
A hearing of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority could promote proposals law enforcement groups say would chill recruitment.
Illinois Sheriffs Association's Jim Kaitschuk said the authority’s Constitutional Rights and Remedies Task Force Wednesday could advance proposals to limit qualified immunity, a move he said would lead to a flood of lawsuits against police trying to do their jobs.
Organizations like the ACLU of Illinois support the proposals.
Cannabis sales down in November
Adult-use cannabis sales decreased in November from October by around $2.3 million for a total of $120 million.
But from November last year to this year, the state’s licensed dispensaries sold more than $1.4 billion of pot products.
Taxes can be as high as 40% or more, depending on the potency.
In the past year, the state’s collected more than $412.7 million in taxes.
Illinois ranks near top on Judicial Hellhole report
The latest Judicial Hellhole report is out this morning and Illinois, along with Cook, Madison and St. Clair Counties moved from 8th place last year to 5th place for the entire country.
The report from The American Tort Reform Association notes the state’s enactment of prejudgement interest and increased Asbestos and biometric information privacy and other litigation.
Information can be found at JudicialHellHoles.org.
Pritzker signs Faith's Law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 1975, or Faith's Law, which would require school districts to create a code of conduct for teachers to protect students from misconduct.
The enacted measure also includes the requirement of a resource guide for parents of students ordered to be established by July 1, 2023.
The guide is required to be posted on the school's website and listed in the school's handbooks.