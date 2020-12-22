Federal stimulus package doesn't include bailout money for Illinois
The federal stimulus package, the first since March, includes billions for schools and colleges across the country, but it does not include funds for state and local governments to plug budget holes.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has for months advocated for federal grants to cover the state’s spending gap.
At one point earlier this year, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon requested $41 billion from the federal government.
Pritzker could refile, extend mask mandate for Illinois
The COVID-19 emergency rule Gov. J.B. Pritzker filed in August requiring businesses to enforce face coverings and comply with capacity limits is set to expire Jan. 4.
Emergency rules allowed to stand by a joint panel of the state legislature expire after 150 days.
Businesses that violated the rule could face enforcement of up to $2,500 in fines.
The governor could refile the measure.
Some lawmakers want ability to legislate remotely
Some Illinois state lawmakers want the ability to conduct legislative business and vote remotely but others still have concerns.
House Bill 5868 from Democratic state Rep. Ann Williams would allow for members of the legislature to cast votes remotely under a joint proclamation of the House and Senate.
Republican state Rep. Tim Butler said such change must meet a “very high bar” and allow the public to fully participate.
Vaccine distribution continues in Illinois
The state of Illinois is expecting shipments of not just the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but also the recently approved Moderna vaccine.
Around 60,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Around 174,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
As of Monday afternoon, the Pritzker administration reported outside of Chicago more than 63,000 people have been given the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Drug overdoses increased during COVID-19 pandemic
Opioid overdose deaths accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC reported the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in the 12-month period that ended in May 2020.
In Illinois, provisional data of emergency department visits from overdoses peaked in May at 750 per 10,000 people for opioids and 460 per 10,000 for heroin.
Judge pushes back hearing in FOID case
An injunction filed against Illinois State Police expected to be heard today in the Northern District of Illinois over delayed Firearm Owner Identification card applications has been delayed.
The suit seeks relief for Illinoisans who’ve waited months for FOID cards The case has now been moved to Jan. 15.