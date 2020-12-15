State distributes first vaccines in Peoria area
The first Illinoisans to be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are in the Peoria area, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will witness it.
The governor’s office said the healthcare workers at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria are receiving the vaccine.
The state is distributing tens of thousands of doses throughout the state. More shipments are expected.
IHSA approves virtual competitions
The Illinois High School Association has approved virtual competitions for music, chess, speech, debate and drama.
Scholastic Bowl will have a state series, the group said, but details have yet been finalized.
There are also recommended guidelines for spectators of winter sports, but such sports aren’t yet approved pending guidance from state public health officials.
Deadline for grant program nears
Illinois businesses in compliance with the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation that want a grant have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to apply for available funds.
The federally-funded Business Interruption Grant is administered by the Pritzker administration.
Grants range from $5,000 to $150,000.
First vaccine doses arrive in Illinois
Illinois received around 43,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The Pritzker administration said the first shipment will be delivered from the state’s strategic national stockpile to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state.
Chicago received a direct shipment from the federal government Monday as well. Healthcare workers are first in line for the vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decline from peak on Nov. 20
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue a downward trend from its peak of 6,175 on Nov. 20.
Monday’s update from the Illinois Department of Public Health indicated there were around 4,950 individuals with COVID-19 in Illinois hospitals.
Illinois electors cast votes
Illinois electors for the Electoral College cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden to be President and California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris to be Vice President.
Among the 20 electors in Springfield were Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon and state Rep. Chris Welch.
It was the last time Secretary of State Jesse White oversaw the proceedings in his official capacity.
He’s been overseeing the electors every four years since he took office in 2000.