Pritzker launches campaign to encourage face mask use
“It only works if you wear it.” That’s the theme of a $5 million campaign promoting face covering mandates amid COVID-19 concerns.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Springfield on Monday announced the launch of the taxpayer-funded effort amid COVID-19 concerns.
The campaign will use TV, radio, billboards and social media with people comparing masks to seat belts and other public health mandates.
Restore commission to meet for second time
The group of state lawmakers that’s supposed to work with the Pritzker administration to revive the state’s economy in the wake of COVID-19 met for the first time last week.
A Democratic member acknowledged that meeting with state public health officials ran short. A Republican member said they could barely get any questions in.
The group’s second meeting is today. They could discuss unemployment issues.
Pritzker says he won't donate to Madigan-controlled political funds
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose personal wealth is estimated at $3 billion, says he doesn’t plan to donate to political campaign funds controlled by House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. He was implicated in a patronage scandal with utility ComEd.
Pritzker said he’ll donate to Democrats up and down the ballot.
Mendoza warns on state finances
Illinois faces rough waters ahead with fiscal landmines Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says are from the COVID-19 pandemic, and without tax dollars from the federal government, she warns of life-endangering shutdowns of the state’s social safety net.
It’s unclear if there will be additional federal aid to states and cities. Congress could allow for already released and unused aid to cover lost revenue driven by government shutdowns of the economy, but no deal on another aid package has advanced.
Recreational sales up in July
Consumers bought more than $300 million worth of legal cannabis for recreational use in Illinois in the first seven months of the year after July sales exceeded previous months by as much as $20 million.
The latest revenue figures from the Illinois Department of Revenue show for adult-use cannabis taxes, the state generated $52.8 million from January through the end of June.
State requests stay after ruling on transfers to prisons
A Logan County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order temporarily halting county jails from moving prisoners to state-run facilities ran afoul of state law.
Attorneys representing the state requested a stay of the ruling while they prepare for an appeal. Another hearing is scheduled for Friday.